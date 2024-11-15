Deputies searching for man who threw rock in Hammond convenience store window, stole merchandise

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man who broke into a gas station convenience store with a rock and stole "a large amount of merchandise."

The theft at the Big Boss convenience store on Airport Road happened on Nov. 2 around 1 a.m.

Once inside, the man stole merchandise before fleeing south on foot.

Surveillance video shows the man to have brown hair and wearing a light blue, long-sleeve shirt or sweater.