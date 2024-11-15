74°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man who threw rock in Hammond convenience store window, stole merchandise
HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man who broke into a gas station convenience store with a rock and stole "a large amount of merchandise."
The theft at the Big Boss convenience store on Airport Road happened on Nov. 2 around 1 a.m.
Once inside, the man stole merchandise before fleeing south on foot.
Surveillance video shows the man to have brown hair and wearing a light blue, long-sleeve shirt or sweater.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday