Deputies searching for man who burglarized multiple cars at Hammond apartments

July 19, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who broke into cars at a Hammond apartment complex earlier in July.

Early July 9, deputies were called to The Creeks apartment complex on North Morrison Boulevard. At least two vehicle owners reported evidence of their cars being into and reported that wallets and credit cards were missing, deputies said. It was later learned attempts were made on more than 30 locked vehicles.

Detectives connected a suspect through surveillance video, but his identity remains unknown. The suspect was seen driving a silver or gray Chevy HHR or Chrysler PT Cruiser, deputies said.

