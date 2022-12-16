Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole case of beer from convenience store

HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man seen on camera stealing a case of beer from a convenience store.

On Dec. 8 at around 8 a.m., surveillance video caught a man grabbing a case of beer from the store's fridge and leaving without paying.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is encouraged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.