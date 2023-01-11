74°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man caught on video during armed robbery firing shots into convenience store
HAMMOND - A man was caught on camera firing multiple shots inside a gas station during an armed robbery, with several being used to forcibly open the cash register on Saturday.
Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for the man who can be seen firing one shot inside of the store as soon as he enters. The sheriff's office reports the man also committed another armed robbery right outside of the store prior to entering.
He reportedly used several bullets to forcibly open the cash register, and deputies said the man appeared to "inadvertently" fire more shots while he was retrieving the cash inside.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dakota Theriot arrives at court for hearing in 2019 killing spree
-
Deputies searching for man caught on video during armed robbery firing shots...
-
Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on...
-
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
-
Southern University students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of...