Deputies searching for man accused of sex crimes against a juvenile
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - After a 13-year-old girl told deputies a man she was staying with sexually abused her, law enforcement has been unable to find him.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Mario Funez is wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Funez should call (985) 747 - 9696.
