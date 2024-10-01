Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at Glen Oaks home

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's deputies accused a man of murdering his wife after dismissing his claim that the shooting at the couple's Glen Oaks home was in self-defense.

An affidavit filed Tuesday said Antonio D. Jones, 46, killed Keisha McCray Jones, 43, Monday morning. An arrest form filed with the 19th Judicial District Court said Jones was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday and accused of murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jones is due in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The killing occurred in the 6000 block of East Glen Court. Family members said they had called deputies three weeks ago after a threat against McCray's life. The sheriff's office said it took a call along the street on Sept. 6 and dealt with an intoxicated person related to the victim. A sheriff's office spokeswoman did not elaborate.

According to the affidavit, Jones called deputies and said he had killed their wife during an altercation. Detectives found several guns in the home, several spent shell casings, video evidence and blood.

The coroner's office said Mrs. Jones was shot several times, including in the back of the skull and the right arm. "The trajectory of the projectiles in comparison to the injuries observed would be consistent with the victim taking a shielding/defensive posture at the time of the shooting," deputies wrote.

The videotape recorded a fight and arguments between the couple, the affidavit said.

Jones "confessed to shooting the decedent (wife) following a physical altercation," the deputies wrote. "The accused claimed self-defense; however, due to evidence obtained, the claim was unsubstantiated."

Deputies said National Crime Information Center records showed that the gun had been stolen.