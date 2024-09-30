82°
Domestic-related shooting leaves one person dead Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed after a reported shooting Monday morning.
Deputies said the shooting happened around the 6000 block of East Glen Court.
The shooting was domestic in nature and left one person dead.
A suspect has not yet been determined. This is a developing story.
