Domestic-related shooting leaves one person dead Monday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed after a reported shooting Monday morning. 

Deputies said the shooting happened around the 6000 block of East Glen Court. 

The shooting was domestic in nature and left one person dead. 

A suspect has not yet been determined. This is a developing story. 

