Deputies recover child's body from water behind Vinton Welcome Center

VINTON— Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a young boy in the water behind a welcome center on I-10 near the Texas border.

Deputies say someone found the body floating in the water behind the Vinton Welcome Center around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. CPSO's Marine Division was able to recover the body. He has not been identified.

Officials are unsure how he died. Investigators say there were no signs of injuries on the child.

Sheriff Stitch Guillory says there are no cases of a missing child reported that matches the boy's description. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was at the welcome center Monday afternoon and saw anything suspicious to call them at (337) 491-3605.