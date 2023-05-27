Deputies make arrest in deadly April double shooting

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man in connection to a shooting on April 18 that left two people dead.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Denova Street. Upon arrival, they found two men, 29-year-old Steven Brown and 21-year-old Ray Griffin, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men later died at the hospital.

While reviewing footage from the residence's security cameras, detectives observed 21-year-old Tyrece Rollins and several others underneath the residence's carport. The footage also showed Rollins armed with a handgun.

One of the victims arrived at the residence, exited his vehicle and began talking to Rollins. The second victim later arrived, parking behind the first victim's vehicle. The victims began arguing before producing handguns and firing at each other. Both subjects were struck by the gunfire.

Detectives say Rollins was seen entering and exiting the residence multiple times during the argument between the victims. After the shooting began, detectives say Rollins fired several shots at one of the victims.

Detectives say Rollins ran to the back of the residence before giving his gun to another man, who later discarded it. The footage then showed Rollins placing an AR-style handgun in one of the victim's cars.

Rollins was later identified through the footage and was booked on principle to second-degree murder.