Deputies looking for suspect accused of shooting man to death at Donaldsonville home
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of killing a person at an Ascension Parish home.
The sheriff's office said the victim, 39-year-old James Bell, was found dead at the address on 3rd Street around 10:20 Friday night. The department said Bell was shot multiple times.
Deputies identified Carlos Nicholas, 28, as the suspect in the killing. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators are still unsure why the shooting happened.
