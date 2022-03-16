Deputies looking for person who stabbed victim, stole truck, took off down I-12

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are looking for a person who stabbed a victim and then stole his truck between Satsuma and Walker on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sheriff's deputies, the truck was stolen around 5 p.m. along I-12 in the westbound lanes.

The victim is at a hospital receiving treatment for his wounds. He is in serious but stable condition.

Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies said they did not know how the truck was stolen or why the man was stabbed.

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.