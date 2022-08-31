87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose

Wednesday, August 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. 

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw. 

El-Mohamed is wanted by deputies for questioning about the death, not for arrest. 

Anyone with information on El-Mohamed's whereabouts should call (985) 345-6150. 

