87°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose
TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
El-Mohamed is wanted by deputies for questioning about the death, not for arrest.
Trending News
Anyone with information on El-Mohamed's whereabouts should call (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors fed up with late-night construction; parish says it can't enforce noise...
-
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neigborhood
-
Police search Garden District home for stolen property
-
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
-
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in...