Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.

El-Mohamed is wanted by deputies for questioning about the death, not for arrest.

Anyone with information on El-Mohamed's whereabouts should call (985) 345-6150.