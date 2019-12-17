41°
Deputies looking for missing man with dementia

Tuesday, December 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for an elderly man who left his home Tuesday morning and has not been heard from since.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Cleveland Daigrepont, 78, suffers from dementia. He was last seen leaving his home in Prairieville Monday morning in a Chevrolet Silverado with the Louisiana license plate 'C529524'.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cleveland Daigrepont is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

