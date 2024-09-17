Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for four runaway Hammond teens, all last seen on Patti Road
HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for four teenage girls who ran away from home and all were last seen along Patti Road in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Paris Blount, 16, Alex Hill, 13, and Dakeila Hudson-Evans, 17, were seen leaving the Patti Road area the evening of Sept. 14. Shayla Collins, 16, was spotted in the same location on Monday, Aug. 26, and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information about the teenagers' location can call 985-902-2031.
The sheriff's office provided the following descriptions:
Paris is described as a black female with blonde hair and brown eyes standing 5’3” tall and weighing 235 lbs. She was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a black top with black and white Nike shoes.
Alex is described as a black female with black hair styled in black and red box braids with brown eyes standing 5’2” tall and weighing 121 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jogger suit with white/pink/yellow Nike shoes.
Dakeila is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes standing 5’4” tall and weighing 253 lbs. She was last seen wearing black biker tights, a white hoodie with green writing, white tube socks and black crocs.
Shayla is described as a black female with ankle-length black and red braids. She is approximately 5'10" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with scars on both forearms and her chest. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shorts and a gray bonnet. Shayla was carrying a suitcase and two duffle bags.
