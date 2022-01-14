Deputies investigating possible helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of a helicopter crash in southeast Louisiana late Friday morning.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the incident as of around 11:30 a.m. Friday. A witness told the agency the aircraft crashed on the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.