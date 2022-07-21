Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Denham Springs subdivision

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are asking homeowners to check their surveillance systems after a reported shooting in a Denham Springs neighborhood overnight.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 4H Club Road near the Nickens Lake neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. over reports of gunfire. The sheriff's office said it's unclear how many shots were fired but that it did not appear residents in the subdivision were the "intended targets."

Investigators later found two vehicles likely tied to the shooting, one of which was broken down along 4H Club Road.

While there were no injuries reported at the scene, the sheriff's office said at least one person tied to the shooting was treated at a Baton Rouge hospital.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is also involved in the investigation.