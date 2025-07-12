Deputies investigating multiple carjackings and break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of carjackings and break-ins in June that are believed to be connected.

A 2009 silver Nissan Maxima was carjacked on Old Gennessee Road on June 29, according to TPSO.

The next day, four people with guns were seen on security cameras breaking into cars and stealing a 2021 black Mitsubishi Outlander on Chinook Drive and Alack Drive between midnight and 4 a.m.

Video shows the armed thieves arriving in the same Nissan that was stolen the day before.

TPSO asks anyone with information about the break-ins or stolen vehicles to call their Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit their website.