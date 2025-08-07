Deputies investigating fatal shooting of Paulina teenager in St. James Parish

PAULINA — St. James Parish deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead in Paulina.

Deputies said that the teenager was shot Wednesday along La. 642 near Amy Street.

They received reports of the shooting, as well as a car speeding away, around 8:40 p.m. Acadian Ambulance Services also responded and brought the area teen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m.

"Out of respect for the victim’s family, his name will not be released at this time," deputies said.