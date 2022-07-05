88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating double shooting in Donaldsonville early Tuesday morning

Tuesday, July 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies found two people shot in an Ascension Parish neighborhood overnight.

The sheriff's office said investigators found two men on Madewood Drive around 2 a.m. who appeared to have been shot multiple times. At least one of them had life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other details were immediately available. 

The sheriff's office recently announced the formation of a task force specifically targeting a surge in violent crime in the Donaldsonville area. 

