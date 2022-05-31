Deputies investigating deadly overnight shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A man died in the hospital after he was shot in Ascension Parish late Monday night.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the neighborhood to find a man had been shot multiple times outside a home.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Murphy, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.