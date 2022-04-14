Deputies investigating bank robbery on Jones Creek Road Thursday morning

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, April 14 2022
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly robbed a bank Thursday morning without showing a weapon or even uttering a single threat.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the robber walked into the First American Bank on Jones Creek Road sometime around 10:30 a.m.. According to the sheriff's office, the masked man approached a teller but never made reference to having a weapon and did not threaten to harm anyone. 

The culprit was able to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Anyone with information on the robber's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at  (225)389-5000.

