Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs

1 hour 55 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 22 2022 Nov 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 11:41 AM November 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 74-year-old man reportedly killed a woman before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night.

Investigators said the bodies were discovered around 10 p.m. Monday on Acadiana Avenue. The sheriff's office identified the two as 73-year-old Patricia Blue and 74-year-old Carl Altazin.

Few details were released about the shooting, but deputies said it appeared that Altazin shot Blue before killing himself. The sheriff's office reported that the two were "longtime acquaintances" and  had reportedly gotten into an argument earlier in the day.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

