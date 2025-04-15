78°
Deputies identify woman's body found in pond behind Port Allen home
PORT ALLEN — Deputies on Tuesday identified a woman whose body was found in a pond behind a Port Allen home along Section Road.
The body found Monday morning was identified as 59-year-old Port Allen woman Wanda Skipper. Although no foul play is suspected, deputies said an official cause of death is pending autopsy results.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 11 a.m. when deputies went to the home on a missing person call.
