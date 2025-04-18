Latest Weather Blog
Deputies identify teenage victim of Roseland shooting; high schoolers arrested
ROSELAND - On Friday, deputies identified the victim of a shooting that led to several high schoolers being arrested.
The shooting happened on Commercial Street in Roseland on Tuesday night, officials said. A 17-year-old male, later identified as Grant White of Kentwood, died. Another 17-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital.
“It's my understanding, they knew each other from the community. This whole incident, from what we’ve been able to gleam preliminarily resulted in a firearms purchase that was attempted to be made that went bad,” Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said. “We see this time and time again. It ranges from 16 to 21 years old in this group we’re dealing with. We see it time and again throughout our parish. I want this to be a warning to parents. This is a school night. Where’s your 16-year-old at? Where’s your 17-year-old at?”
Jewel Sumner High School issued a statement to parents Wednesday confirming the shooting involved "several Sumner High School students." The statement said the shooting did not take place on their campus.
Keydrann Tate, 21, Javion Kidd, 19, and a 16-year-old were booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Tate turned himself in to authorities while the two others were arrested while arriving at school.
Detectives believe the incident stemmed from a firearm transaction.
