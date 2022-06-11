76°
Deputies identify man found dead near corner of Gardere Lane and Ned Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead early Saturday morning and another was found wounded nearby, authorities say.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said two men were found on the side of the road along Gardere Lane around 6 a.m. One of the men was taken to a hospital and the other, 42-year-old Roberto Marquez, was found dead a few yards away near Ned Avenue.
No more information was immediately available.
