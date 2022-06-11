Deputies identify man found dead near corner of Gardere Lane and Ned Avenue

2 hours 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, June 11 2022 Jun 11, 2022 June 11, 2022 7:41 PM June 11, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead early Saturday morning and another was found wounded nearby, authorities say. 

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said two men were found on the side of the road along Gardere Lane around 6 a.m. One of the men was taken to a hospital and the other, 42-year-old Roberto Marquez, was found dead a few yards away near Ned Avenue. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days