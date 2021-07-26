Deputies found body floating between barges in Mississippi River over the weekend

Authorities found a body wedged between two barges in Pointe Coupee Parish over the weekend.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered Saturday evening about two miles south of the Audubon Bridge. Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion said it's unclear how long the body had been there.

Investigators are still working to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

This is a developing story.