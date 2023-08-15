Deputies find person dead while investigating crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge

GROSSE TETE - Authorities found a person dead inside a vehicle while investigating a crash along I-10 Tuesday evening.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded to the crash late Tuesday afternoon on I-10 West between the Port Allen and Grosse Tete exits. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.