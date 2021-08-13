Deputies chase kidnapping suspect through multiple parishes Friday

PORT ALLEN - Multiple agencies were involved in a chase spanning at least two parishes Friday afternoon.

The chase began in Port Allen after a federal marshal tried to stop the driver. Sources said the suspect is believed to be an illegal immigrant who tried to kidnap his daughter.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the pursuit made it onto Highway 190 shortly before 12:30 Friday. It extended into Pointe Coupee Parish by 1 o'clock, and it ended after the vehicle ran off the road.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody. He will be booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.

No one was hurt in the pursuit.