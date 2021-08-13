82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies chase kidnapping suspect through multiple parishes Friday

4 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 13 2021 Aug 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 12:34 PM August 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Multiple agencies were involved in a chase spanning at least two parishes Friday afternoon.

The chase began in Port Allen after a federal marshal tried to stop the driver. Sources said the suspect is believed to be an illegal immigrant who tried to kidnap his daughter. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the pursuit made it onto Highway 190 shortly before 12:30 Friday. It extended into Pointe Coupee Parish by 1 o'clock, and it ended after the vehicle ran off the road.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody. He will be booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. 

Trending News

No one was hurt in the pursuit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days