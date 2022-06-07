Deputies bust family-run drug ring; Fentanyl among drugs seized

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested three brothers accused of running a drug ring and two others Tuesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Thierry brothers were using four different places on Myrtle Avenue, Cotton Street and Canosa Court to stash and sell drugs.

After executing search warrants, deputies said they found the following:

-1.25 pounds of Powder Cocaine

-1.25 ounces of Crack Cocaine

-16 pounds of Marijuana

-3.3 ounces of Methamphetamine

-27 dosage units of Fentanyl Pills

-129 dosage units of Oxycodone Pills

-180.5 dosage units of Amphetamine Pills

-6 liters of Codeine Syrup

-$7,968 (Pending seizure)

-Palmetto State .300 blackout semi-auto rifle

-Springfield semi-auto 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

-Canik semi-auto 9mm handgun

-Eaa .357 revolver

The following people were arrested through the investigation:

Geramh Thierry (8-19-88)

-PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

-PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-PWITD Sch. V (Promethazine with Codeine)

-PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone Pills)

-Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

-Poss. of Drugs in Presence of Minor

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Bench Warrant (Unauthorized Use of a Moveable)/Currently on Bond

Praxston Thierry (11-22-91)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Prentice Thierry (11-22-91)

PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone Pills)

-PWITD Sch. II (Amphetamine Pills)

-PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone Pills)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-PWITD Sch. IV (Xanax)

-Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

-Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Kentrell Green (6-19-82)

-Affidavit Warrant for Arson

-Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Mike Selders (1-23-80)

-PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl Pills)

-PWITD Sch. II (Amphetamine Pills)

-PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)

-PWITD Sch. V (Promethazine with Codeine)

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia