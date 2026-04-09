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Deputies: Baton Rouge man who threatened people with gun in Assumption arrested more than year later

2 hours 14 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 9:24 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Baton Rouge man who threatened multiple people with a gun in Assumption Parish was arrested more than a year later, deputies said. 

Deputies were called to an Assumption home on Feb. 17, 2025, after a reported incident with a firearm. According to deputies, Kirby Duane Southern Sr., a relative of the homeowner, began arguing with a carpenter working at the property about the quality of the work being done. 

At some point during this, Southern pulled out a gun and threatened the carpenter and the homeowner's husband with the firearm. Southern was a prior convicted felon, making his possession of a gun a crime.

Several days later, a warrant was issued for Southern's arrest. 

However, Southern was at-large for more than a year. It was not until March 30, 2026, that he was arrested in Baton Rouge.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Southern was finally booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges. 

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