80°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies asking if anyone knows elderly man found disoriented on Pumpkin Center Road
HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help to see if anyone knows the man pictured above. He was found Wednesday morning on Pumpkin Center Road.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was found in the middle of Pumpkin Center Road near Tuttle Road.
When deputies found him, he was confused and could not give his name, date of birth or possible address.
The man is being cared for at a medical facility while more information is sought.
Trending News
If you have any information about the man's identity, you are encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 747-9696.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
-
EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby...
-
Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody,...
-
WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday
-
Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing...