Deputies asking if anyone knows elderly man found disoriented on Pumpkin Center Road

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help to see if anyone knows the man pictured above. He was found Wednesday morning on Pumpkin Center Road.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was found in the middle of Pumpkin Center Road near Tuttle Road.

When deputies found him, he was confused and could not give his name, date of birth or possible address.

The man is being cared for at a medical facility while more information is sought.

If you have any information about the man's identity, you are encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 747-9696.