65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies asking for public's help in identifying Livingston Parish pharmacy burglar

1 hour 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 10:29 PM April 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - Deputies are looking for a burglar who smashed the windows of a pharmacy and then left empty-handed when they realized the narcotics were locked away.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared surveillance videos of the burglar who broke into the Hometown Pharmacy in Springfield around 5 a.m. Friday. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days