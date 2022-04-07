Deputies asking for public's help in identifying Livingston Parish pharmacy burglar

SPRINGFIELD - Deputies are looking for a burglar who smashed the windows of a pharmacy and then left empty-handed when they realized the narcotics were locked away.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared surveillance videos of the burglar who broke into the Hometown Pharmacy in Springfield around 5 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information should call (225) 686-2241.