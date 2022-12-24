27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies asking for help identifying arsonist who set fire in Hammond Walmart

Saturday, December 24 2022
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Authorities are searching for a man who set a fire in the paint aisle of a Walmart on Christmas Eve. 

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m. 

The fire was contained to that aisle, quickly extinguished by employees and all shoppers were evacuated. No injuries were reported. 

Security footage caught the arsonists and deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying him. 

Anyone with information should call (844) 954-1221

