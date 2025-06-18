Deputies ask for help in identifying vehicle, occupants associated with a stolen motor

MANCHAC — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a vehicle and its occupants associated with the theft of an outboard motor.

On the evening of June 10, officials say a black Ram truck, unknown model and year, was seen leaving the boat launch area in Manchac off of Shell Road with an outboard motor that the occupants had allegedly just stolen from a boat in a slip.

Sheriff Sticker asks anyone with information about the crime, those responsible or the location of the motor to contact 985-902-2088.