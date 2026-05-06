Deputies ask for help finding suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 63-year-old bicyclist

Herschel Brown

ST. GEORGE — Approximately two months after a 63-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it has been unable to identify a suspect and is asking for the public's help.

Herschel Brown, 63, was hit by a car while riding his bike along Jefferson Highway near the intersection of Willow Trail Drive on February 28, according to Crime Stoppers. The driver did not stop, and Brown was taken to a hospital. On March 7, he died of his injuries.

Crime Stoppers said EBRSO, despite an "exhaustive investigation," has yet to develop a suspect. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.