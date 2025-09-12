Deputies ask for help finding man who tried to crack safe at Take 5 Oil Change in Central

CENTRAL — A man is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after they say he stealthily broke into a Take 5 Oil Change on Sullivan Road in Central and tried to crack a safe, but ultimately came up short.

According to EBRSO, the unidentified man cut the building's power to get inside on Thursday. He then made his way to the business's safe and tried to break into it before realizing safe-cracking might not be that easy.

Deputies said the man came away empty-handed.

EBRSO asked anyone with information about the man's identity to contact them at 225-389-5064 or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.