Deputies arrest Zachary man in fatal shooting in Modeste
MODESTE — Deputies arrested a Zachary man who they say admitted to shooting a man in Modeste on Saturday evening.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Anwar McKenney, 43, for allegedly fatally shooting Brandon Cayette, 40, of Donaldsonville.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting outside of a home on Hwy. 405 near the Sportsman Lounge. They found Cayette unresponsive at the scene, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to APSO, Cayette and McKenney were in a fight about paid parking at a trail ride event which led to the shooting. McKenney left the scene but was later tracked down by detectives, APSO said.
McKenney admitted to detectives that he shot Cayette, according to APSO.
McKenney was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
