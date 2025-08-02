Ascension Parish deputies: One dead after shooting in Modeste outside home along La. Highway 405

MODESTE - One person died Saturday after a shooting outside a home along Louisiana Highway 405, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

APSO said based on preliminary information that the victim was fatally shot after an altercation around 5:30 p.m.

APSO spokesperson Donovan Jackson confirmed the victim, unidentified at this point, was a man in his mid-40s. He also said the altercation happened at an event, potentially a trail ride, and resulted in the victim being shot multiple times and dying at the scene.

A person of interest is detained. Officials said the person of interest left the scene but was located later.

Officials shut down La. 405 near the Sportsman Lounge as they investigate.