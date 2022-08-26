80°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning.
Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The sheriff's office announced Perritt had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said Perritt was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and unrelated drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burglar used cardboard box to sneak into dentist's office
-
Baker schools experiencing transportation delays Friday morning due to payroll dispute with...
-
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
-
Violent crimes on LSU's campus disrupt first week of classes
-
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning