Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning.

Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office announced Perritt had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Perritt was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and unrelated drug charges.