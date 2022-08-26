Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

80°
Thursday, August 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning.

Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. 

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

The sheriff's office announced Perritt had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon. 

Deputies said Perritt was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and unrelated drug charges. 

