Deputies arrest St. Martinville man for third-degree rape and molesting a minor

1 hour 33 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, November 19 2020 Nov 19, 2020 November 19, 2020 3:01 PM November 19, 2020 in News
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - Deputies arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of third-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile Thursday morning.

On Oct. 22, 2020 deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a minor.     

During the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Dauphinet of St. Martinville.

Dauphinet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, no bond has been set.

