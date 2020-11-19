72°
Deputies arrest St. Martinville man for third-degree rape and molesting a minor
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - Deputies arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of third-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile Thursday morning.
On Oct. 22, 2020 deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
During the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Dauphinet of St. Martinville.
Dauphinet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, no bond has been set.
