Deputies arrest St. Martinville man for third-degree rape and molesting a minor

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - Deputies arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of third-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile Thursday morning.

On Oct. 22, 2020 deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

During the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Tyler Dauphinet of St. Martinville.

Dauphinet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, no bond has been set.