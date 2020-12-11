Deputies arrest one suspect in Erwinville area shooting; two suspects remain at large

Darryl Braggs Jr.

WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (WBRSO) announced Thursday (Dec. 10) the arrest of a 27-year-old man who was allegedly involved in an Erwinville area shooting days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Detectives say Darryl Braggs Jr. played a role in a Nov. 22 shooting that resulted in his being charged with three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

The Sherriff's Office adds that it is actively searching for two additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

Though officials are not publicly identifying the two suspects, they're requesting that any members of the public with information related to this investigation come forward by contacting the WBRSO at (225) 382-5240 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.