Deputies arrest man with history of domestic violence arrests for allegedly running over girlfriend

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man for allegedly running over his girlfriend with a car on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of an attempted murder at a residence on Cheryl Road around 2:40 p.m.

According to court documents, investigators found that 35-year-old Christian Coleman had gone to the house to confront his girlfriend about an ongoing dispute. When she tried to run away, he allegedly punched her in the face. When she continued to try and escape, Coleman allegedly got into a 2008 Chrysler Sebring and ran over her.

Coleman allegedly fled the scene but was quickly found and arrested. The Sebring was found abandoned in nearby woods.

He was booked Sunday on attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.

Court documents show that Coleman has a history of domestic violence arrests.