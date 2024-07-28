92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man who allegedly assaulted fiancee, fled into woods

1 hour 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2024 Jul 28, 2024 July 28, 2024 3:42 PM July 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his fiancee and fled into the woods off Frenchtown Road and Planchet Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Central Police Department, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police searched the area and did not locate him until around 3:40 p.m.

Trending News

The fiancee did not need to be transported. The man was arrested for domestic battery but has not yet been identified.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days