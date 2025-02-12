79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest four men accused of dealing fentanyl, other drugs in Baton Rouge, Prairieville

2 hours 53 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2025 Feb 12, 2025 February 12, 2025 12:00 PM February 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Four men accused of running a drug-trafficking organization out of Baton Rouge and Prairieville were arrested after a similar investigation into the alleged gang in 2020.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they have been investigating the gang — "4letter" — for the last three months before raiding six locations in the two cities on Tuesday. Five of the locations were homes in Baton Rouge and one was in Prairieville.

Deputies seized 780 doses of fentanyl, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine and nearly $67,000 in cash. They also seized nine handguns and a shotgun.

The following men were arrested on drug dealing, firearm, street gang and criminal conspiracy charges:

- Kevin Jefferson, 28
- Damion Gaines, 30
- Nicholas Smith, 34
- Lee Graham, 36

Graham was also booked on money laundering.

Trending News

Jefferson was out on bond for a 2020 East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest and was barred from possessing a gun.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days