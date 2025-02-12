Deputies arrest four men accused of dealing fentanyl, other drugs in Baton Rouge, Prairieville

BATON ROUGE — Four men accused of running a drug-trafficking organization out of Baton Rouge and Prairieville were arrested after a similar investigation into the alleged gang in 2020.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they have been investigating the gang — "4letter" — for the last three months before raiding six locations in the two cities on Tuesday. Five of the locations were homes in Baton Rouge and one was in Prairieville.

Deputies seized 780 doses of fentanyl, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine and nearly $67,000 in cash. They also seized nine handguns and a shotgun.

The following men were arrested on drug dealing, firearm, street gang and criminal conspiracy charges:

- Kevin Jefferson, 28

- Damion Gaines, 30

- Nicholas Smith, 34

- Lee Graham, 36

Graham was also booked on money laundering.

Jefferson was out on bond for a 2020 East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest and was barred from possessing a gun.