Deputies arrest 73-year-old Ponchatoula man for alleged child pornography

5 hours 27 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, August 16 2025 Aug 16, 2025 August 16, 2025 10:55 AM August 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Arthur Palmisano, 73, was booked on 60 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. 

Palmisano is accused of uploading a child pornography image to a search engine in an effort to find more, according to TPSO. Deputies allegedly found "dozens" more child pornography files on Palmisano's devices. 

