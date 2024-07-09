89°
Department of Public Safety: Angola guards stop escape attempt by inmate

Tuesday, July 09 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — Correctional officers at the Louisiana State Penitentiary stopped an inmate from escaping on Tuesday morning, the state Department of Public Safety said. 

The officers were able to capture the attempted escapee before he was able to leave the Camp D prison facility.

No other details were available, including the identity of the prisoner. 

