Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz set date for rematch
LAS VEGAS, NV - WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may face Tyson Fury in a rematch next year, but he must first square off against former foe, Luis Ortiz.
The Wilder-Fury rematch happens at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 23.
Should Wilder take the win, he'll go on to face Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020.
