Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz set date for rematch

September 29, 2019
Source: Los Angeles Times
By: WBRZ Staff
Deontay Wilder delivers a punch against Luis Ortiz in New York on March 3, 2018.(Anthony Geathers / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may face Tyson Fury in a rematch next year, but he must first square off against former foe, Luis Ortiz.

The Wilder-Fury rematch happens at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 23. 

Should Wilder take the win, he'll go on to face Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020.

