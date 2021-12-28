Denver area shooting spree kills five, injures one officer

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Officials say five people were killed and at least two injured in a series of shootings Monday night in the Denver, Colorado area; one of the injured is a police officer.

According to CNN, the suspected shooter is one of the five killed in the incident. At this time, the suspect's motive remain unclear.

"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the city and county of Denver," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said late Monday at a news conference.

The shooting spree unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway.

This was followed by reports of deadly gunfire near 12th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver, where officials say one man was killed.

Both of the fatal shootings were reported about an hour before an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Lakewood police officer left the officer wounded.