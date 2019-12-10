Latest Weather Blog
Dennis Perkins' attorney files motion to resign from case
LIVINGSTON - The attorney representing a former Livingston Parish deputy accused of rape and producing child pornography is taking steps to remove himself from the case.
According to The Advocate, J. David Bourland had been hired privately to represent Dennis Perkins, but as of Monday, Dec. 9, Bourland officially requested to resign from the case.
The attorney filed his motion with the 21st Judicial District Court, citing an inability to agree upon a defense.
In the filing, Bourland said it had become apparent he and Perkins were “not able to proceed in an effective and sufficient manner to provide a proper and constitutional defense.”
In late October, Perkins and his wife, Cynthia were arrested for working together in the exploitation and sexual abuse of children.
The state Attorney General’s Office is leading the prosecution in the case and has yet to formally charge Perkins.
Though a court date has not been set to specifically address the attorney issue, Perkins’ does have an upcoming hearing on Dec. 19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed during deputy-involved shooting
-
BRPD looking to dramatically increase police presence going into 2020
-
It's official: Joe Burrow among finalists for Heisman Trophy
-
Former mayor of Clinton, Lori Ann Bell, sentenced in malfeasance case
-
The rush is on for LSU fans looking to buy Peach Bowl...