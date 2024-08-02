Denham Springs woman killed after single-vehicle crash in Walker

WALKER - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Walker early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by Dianne Lee, 54, of Denham Springs was traveling southbound on LA 63 when her vehicle exited the roadway to the left, entered a ditch, struck a culvert, then impacted a tree.

Lee was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The front seat passenger was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A rear seat juvenile passenger was unrestrained during the crash, and was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.